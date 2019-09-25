ASHVILLE – At the last St. Clair County Board of Education meeting, the BOE approved beginning the Chronic Absenteeism Incentive Program for students and staff.
St. Clair Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said there was a generous, anonymous donation made to fund this program.
“We have an issue with absenteeism, not only with our students, but our staff as well,” Howard said. “Just in the past two weeks, we have spent $43,000 paying substitute teachers. This incentive program will help us keep teachers and students in the classrooms.”
Howard said the donor has agreed to allow them to start this program Sept. 30, and run through May 1. That is 26 weeks.
“For every week a student has perfect attendance, they earn one chance for a drawing,” Howard said. “At the end of the year, first place gets $500; second place $300; and third place $200. This will also be done for the staff members as well on their end of May paycheck.”
Howard said they have discussed different ways to do this, and he will be emailed every week the students and staff who have perfect attendance for the week. It will all be put on a master data base.
“If a student or staff member has perfect attendance all 26 weeks, their names will be listed in the drawing 26 times,” Howard said. “Each student/staff member will be given a number. At the last BOE meeting in May, board members will pick the numbers that night. The numbers picked will be the winners. It is completely random, and everyone gets an equal shot at it.”
Howard said he is excited because this hopefully will keep students and staff members in school.
“This does not cost us anything,” Howard said. “I will now get with the principals to help get the word out to the students and staff.”
