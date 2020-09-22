St. Clair County begins recovery process after falling victim to cyber-attack

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- On Tuesday, Sept. 21, around 7 p.m., St. Clair County was the target of a cyber-attack, according to a press release.
The county immediately began taking actions to mitigate and remediate any hardware or software that may have been compromised as a result of the attack. This work will continue during the upcoming days. No data has been allowed to leave the county system.
County Commission Chairman Paul Manning said the county and its professionals are working closely with its cyber-security specialists to restore the county to a fully functioning environment.
Manning thanked the St. Clair County Information Technology Department for its part in remedying the situation.
The county has off-site redundancy, so full restoration, without capitulating to any pecuniary demand of any cyber-terrorist, is the expectation of St. Clair County, the release says. No demand has been received and none will be entertained, according to the chairman.
Manning said St. Clair County will work with all applicable law enforcement agencies to seek out the criminals responsible for the attack.
The county will share any findings and discoveries so as to assist other local governments, etc. in defense of future attacks.
The cyber-attack will cause certain inconveniences for the general public over the upcoming days, the release says.
Manning said the county will devote its resources to efficiently restore its system to a fully-functioning state and asks for patience and understanding as the county navigates this process.