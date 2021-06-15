St. Clair County athletes named to softball and baseball All-Star teams

Eight softball players and two baseball players from the Times’ coverage area were selected for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2021 All-State teams.
Mckenzie Brown from Springville qualified for the 6A All-Star first team while the Ragland trio of Addie Campbell, Sammie Day Jones and Campbell Grace Adams were selected for the Class 1A All-Star softball first team.
Springville’s Makalyn Kyser, Reagan Cornelius and Tatum Bartlett along with Pell City’s Evi Edwards all qualified for the Class 6A All-State second team.
Moody’s Carmen Terry was given honorable mention for the Class 5A selection.
Zach Johnson from Moody was selected for the Class 5A All-Star baseball first team while Luke Fonderen from St. Clair County High School was given honorable mention for the same classification.