St. Clair County 4-H prepares for the new club year

Open to all children ages 9 through 18, 4-H is the largest youth development program in Alabama.
4-H believes that all young people, as members of families and communities and citizens of a global society, should have the opportunity to reach their full potential. Complete with in-school and after school clubs, contests and competitions, camps and leadership conferences, as well as individualized projects, 4-H is truly an opportunity for all.
As St. Clair County 4-H prepares for the upcoming 2021-22 4-H club year, they want to hear from you. The local 4-H program would like St. Clair county residents to provide their input on club programming topics and offerings to help determine how to best meet the needs of the community. The information collected will help the local county program to develop and implement a 4-H experience that is beneficial and accessible to as many youth as possible. You can provide your input by accessing the following link or by scanning the included QR code: https://bit.ly/36OsIwC
For more information about St. Clair County 4-H, contact 4-H Agent Alayna Jackson at the Extension Office: 205-338-9416 or via email at anj0038@auburn.edu. You can also like and follow the 4-H program on Facebook: @StClairCoAL4H and Instagram: @st._clair_county_4h.