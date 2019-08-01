The St. Clair Clay Cutters represented Alabama 4-H in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Competition June 23-28. The competition was held in Grand Island, Nebraska, with 4-H teams from all over the country.
To be eligible to compete, the team won the Alabama State 4-H Shotgun Championship in April at the Red Eagle Skeet and Trap Club in Childersburg. Team members included Austin Mays, Kyler Mays, Adam McNutt and Allen Sanderson, all from Pell City. The team was coached by Michael Sanderson and Joel McNutt.
The team participated in three days of competition that consisted of skeet, trap and sporting clays. Out of 32 teams, the Clay Cutters placed in 17th place. In individual awards, Adam McNutt was the sixth highest individual overall out of 117 youth.
The St. Clair County Extension Office is proud of all of the hard work and dedication these young men have put into this sport and representing their county and state so well. We also want to thank the volunteers who give so much of their time to work with and prepare the 4-H’ers to compete on the national level. If anyone is interested in participating next year on the team, contact Nancy Graves, 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent at 205-353-1034 or email foxwong@auburn.edu.