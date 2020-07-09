St. Clair Correctional facility inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies

SPRINGVILLE -- An inmate at the St. Clair County Correctional facility has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to information from the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Raymond Earl Allen, a 59-year-old inmate who was serving a 15-year sentence for rape out of Montgomery County, passed away July 6.
A release from ADOC says on June 29, Allen immediately was transferred to a local hospital from St. Clair’s infirmary after exhibiting signs and symptoms of COVID-19, as he was considered high-risk due to end-stage renal disease.
Upon admission to the hospital, he was tested for COVID-19 and subsequently returned a positive test result. Allen remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.
The ADOC says it has confirmed one inmate at St. Clair has tested positive for COVID-19. All existing quarantine protocols or newly implemented practices, as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted state medical director, are being maintained at each facility where positive inmates are housed.
Ninety-seven total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among ADOC’s inmate population, 59 of which remain active.
ADOC was informed via self-reporting that:
One staff member at the Alex City Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Alexander City;
Two staff members at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore; and
Four staff members at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery have tested positive for COVID-19.
These seven individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their health care providers.
The ADOC’s office of health services has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate due diligence, OHS will advise any staff with direct exposure to contact their health care provider and self-quarantine as advised.
Eighty-two COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. One hundred staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.