St. Clair Correctional Facility inmate dies with positive for COVID-19

SPRINGVILLE -- The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced an inmate at the St. Clair County Correctional Facility in Springville has died while positive for COVID-19.
In a press release, the ADOC said Larry Gene Knight, a 72-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder out of Marshall County at St. Clair Correctional, passed away on Dec. 12.
Knight was being housed in St. Clair’s infirmary for ongoing treatment of end-stage, pre-existing medical conditions. Knight remained under the care of the infirmary until his passing. The full autopsy report concluded Knight was COVID-19 positive at the time of his death.
Along with Knight, the ADOC also released the names of two inmates at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed in Hamilton, Alabama, Dennis Guyton and Danny Charles Cunningham, who both died after testing positive for the virus. Both inmates were of advanced age and had pre-existing medical conditions.
The release said 1,085 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among ADOC’s inmate population, 68 of which remain active. It also said 272 COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Meanwhile, 518 staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.