St. Clair coroner speaks at Leeds Chamber of Commerce luncheon

LEEDS — St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell was the guest speaker at the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon Thursday.
Chamber Executive Director Sandra McGuire said Russell was asked to speak because of his contribution to the tri-county areas of St. Clair, Jefferson and Shelby.
During his speech, Russell gave a sample of his comedic abilities while also discussing the realities that come with being a coroner.
Some of the more light-hearted topics included some of the “craziest” headstones he’s read, along with things he’s heard when running a funeral home.
“One thing (I’ve been asked) is, 'When did he die? Was it something serious?’ It don’t get more serious than dead!” Russell said.
The coroner also discussed the harder parts of his job, including being on call 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve left Thanksgiving meals, Christmas meals, anniversaries because when they call and tell you that you’ve got a wreck on I-59 and its shut down, there’s bodies on the highway, you don’t tell them: No, I’m eating supper, when I get done with this prime rib I’ll be over there,” Russell said. “It don’t work like that.”
He later added, “It is not a fun day when you have to knock on someone’s door at 2 or 3 in the morning of somebody you know and you have to explain to them that there’s been a death,” Russell said. “It’s not one of those glorified jobs, let me tell you.”
Russell added that the toughest thing to deal with is anything that involves the death of a child, especially SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). He also said most corners have to find an outlet to help with the stress that comes with the jobs.
Russell ended with some non-death related jokes to lighten the mood a bit. McGuire said she believed the luncheon was a success.
“(Russell) entertained us with his comedy as well as gave important information about his coroner job (such as) what it’s like to be a coroner and what is required of him, how things are handled according to the reason someone dies, decisions that have to be made on time of death with accidents, etc., and how that impacts life insurance and asset distributions,” McGuire said.
“Dennis used his wit, storytelling and knowledge in educating attendees.”