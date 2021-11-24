St. Clair Community Health Clinic to receive $19,000 Stringfellow Health Fund grant

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Community Health Clinic in Pell City will receive a $19,250 grant from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.
The Pell City Council approved the grant for the clinic during its Monday meeting.
According to the treasurer of the health clinic Dr. Cristy Draffon, this grant will be used to expand the county’s mental health services. She added that while the clinic has a mental health pathway for residents of the county between the ages of 19 to 64 who are uninsured, the services are miniscule while most people don’t offer those services at all. However, COVID-19 has made the need for these services even greater.
“So many people not only have depression and anxiety, some of our patients have PTSD, but also now we're seeing an increase in the amount of people suffering from grief and loss and needing support because there have been so many deaths related to COVID,” she said, adding that the clinic currently has one volunteer counselor who comes in one day a week, but the hope is to hire a professional with the new grant money.
“We absolutely cannot exist and do what we’re doing without grants funding like we have received from the Stringfellow Foundation and are extremely grateful and appreciative, as well as to the city,” Draffon said.
“I cannot tell you how much the city has supported the clinic from day one. They believed in us when we were no more than an idea.”
In other matters, the council:
—Approved a resolution assessing abatement costs against 3312 Tyler Street;
—Approved setting a public hearing to assess the abatement costs against 1034 First Avenue South on Dec. 13;
—Approved a resolution for the final plat for Meadow Brook Subdivision sector two;
—Authorized an agreement with the St. Clair Drug Enforcement Agency;
—Approved a leak credit request received for property located at 2105 Seventh Avenue North;
—Approved the upgrade of a cell phone tower;
—And, authorized an agreement with Local Government Services, LLC for franchise advisory services.