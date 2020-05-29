St. Clair commissions OKs option deal with Pell City, developer for old hospital site

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Commission approved an option agreement Tuesday with the city of Pell City and developer Bill Ellison, Southside Land Ventures LLC, which is trying to market the former county hospital property for future commercial retail development.
The County Commission and Pell City Council initially approved a two-year agreement with Ellison, providing a third year renewal option, to buy the approximately 19 acres for $4 million.
The property sits along the south side of Interstate 20 on Dr. John Haynes Drive, next to the McSweeney automotive dealership.
City and county officials said the recent pandemic put the brakes on potential commercial prospects.
“It changed the landscaping picture,” said Pell City Manager Brian Muenger, adding a deal was close at hand before the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down businesses across the country for weeks.
Muenger said Ellison has done what he promised to do, but the pandemic has had a chilling effect on potential investors.
“Nobody knows what development prospects will look like in the next few months,” he said.
County Commission attorney James Hill III said the former hospital property “is a fantastic piece of property,” but the timing of the pandemic is unprecedented and has halted commercial development across the country because of economic uncertainties.
Muenger said the City Council is expected to take up the option agreement sometime in June.
He said city and county officials are also in discussions about refinancing the interest-only loan the two entities secured from Metro Bank.
“Metro Bank has been really good to the parties,” Hill said Wednesday.
In accordance with the loan agreement, Muenger said Pell City has paid about $100,000 a year in interest, while the County Commission has paid about $25,000 annually since the $4 million loan was secured nine years ago.
Money from the loan was used to complete the construction of the new $35 million St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital on Veterans Parkway, which opened in 2011.
Muenger said it is feasible for the parties to secure a loan and begin to pay down the debt because interest rates are at an all-time low. The city manager said a 15- to 20-year loan could be secured, and payments would hover at around $170,000 annually, if the entities could get a 3 percent fixed rate loan.
Hill said the County Commission is receptive to the idea of the refinancing of the loan.
“There are upsides to doing this,” he said, adding the new St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital was pivotal in helping bring the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home to Pell City.
Hill said someone could decide to move forward with the development of the former hospital property.
“Hopefully, we’ll get a project out there soon.” Hill said.