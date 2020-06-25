St. Clair Commissioner Jimmy Roberts dies, remembered for dedication to county

PELL CITY – St. Clair County Commissioner Jimmy Roberts died Wednesday, June 25, at a Birmingham hospital. He was 79.
Roberts became commissioner of District 4 on Nov. 15, 1994, a position he held for 26 consecutive years, something no other commissioner in the history of St. Clair County has accomplished.
It pleased him to let residents know he never ran unopposed.
County Commission Chairman Paul Manning said he had so much respect for Roberts for the 26 years he spent as a county commissioner.
“His work for positive growth, leadership, support and issues have meant so much to this county,” Manning said. “His leadership will be missed by so many. To his wife, Kathleen, and his entire family, I give my full sympathy and respect. God bless them all.”
Fellow commissioners described Roberts as the most conservative; the one who always made a motion to pay the bills; the most dedicated and loyal; always gave good advice; and was professional and to the point.
District 1 Commissioner Jeff Brown said Roberts was a good friend, good co-worker, good family man and just good for St. Clair County.
“He loved his family because he talked about them every time you saw him,” Brown said. “He was a pleasure to work with through the years, and I am sure going to miss him.”
District 2 Commissioner Ricky Parker said Roberts had been with the county for a long period of time.
“He always made sure his county had enough money to pay the bills,” Parker said. “He made sure we did not overspend. He served his county honorably and faithfully for a very long time.”
District 3 Commissioner Tommy Bowers said he knew Roberts for years and dealt with him long before he (Bowers) became a commissioner.
“He was a great friend who helped me when I first became a commissioner,” Bowers said. “He gave me a lot of good advice that I am still using today. He added so much to the commission meetings.”
Sue Wilson was the county administrator when Roberts took office in 1994.
“When he came into office, we always kidded each other,” Wilson recalled. “He had some doubt whether or not he and the office staff would be able to work together. He learned quickly that we all could get along.”
Wilson said Roberts always teased her about how she was a year older than him.
“We both had September birthdays just a few days apart, and I found out years later that he was actually a year older than me,” she said. “He always told you up front what he thought. He was kind and easy to work with.”
Former Administrator Joy Thompson said learning of Roberts’ passing broke her heart.
“He was one-of-a-kind,” Thompson said. “He was good to me, and I loved him.”
Former Administrator Laura Lawley said when she first met Roberts, he came across as gruff.
“But I learned that was part of his personality and just to laugh along with him,” Lawley said. “He was one of the longest serving commissioners in St. Clair County and was serious about county business. He was devoted to the county and its citizens. He will be sorely missed.”
Current Administrator Tina Morgan said Roberts was very conservative and cared greatly about the county. She said he was dearly beloved by the commission office staff and will be greatly missed.
“It’s just not going to be the same around here,” Morgan said. “The last words I spoke to him was a telephone conversation I had just days before he passed. I said, ‘Goodbye Mr. Roberts. I love you.’ And he said, “I love you, too.’”
St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington said he and Roberts were friends in addition to the fact that he (Weathington) represented the commission that Roberts served on as county attorney.
“He was a good guy,” Weathington said. “He was kind, compassionate and cared about every county employee. He wanted to do a good job and he did an outstanding job.”
Weathington said he was honored to be asked to perform the wedding ceremony of Jimmy and Kathleen at the courthouse.
“He was one of those guys that it was a pleasure to know and work with,” Weathington said. “I liked him as a person and a friend.”
Weathington added Roberts never did cast a bad vote.
“He was very active on the commission when the commission was actively involved in numerous projects, especially industrial and commercial development projects. I thought he did an outstanding job.”
St. Clair County Probate Judge Mike Bowling served on the commission with Roberts for 10 years.
“He always had a great input on things that were important to the county,” Bowling said. “He had the county at heart. He was always going to have his input, but he always believed that the majority ruled no matter how he voted.”
St. Clair County Revenue Commissioner Ken Crowe served with Roberts on the commission for nine years and said he was very helpful.
“I was the youngest man on the commission for a long time, and he was very helpful,” Crowe said. “He was just a good guy. I had a lot of respect for him.”
St. Clair County attorney James Hill III said Roberts was a dedicated public servant for St. Clair County.
“His continuous tenure on the commission is unmatched,” Hill said. “It speaks to the way people thought of him. If you look at St. Clair County for the time Jimmy Roberts began serving until present day, you would be hard-pressed to find a county in the state that has progressed more in terms of population, economic development, health care services, quality of life projects and the list goes on and on. Mr. Roberts played an instrumental role in said progress.”
Arrangements for Roberts are incomplete at this time.