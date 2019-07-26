PELL CITY – The St. Clair County Commission during its regular meeting Tuesday approved the FY20 Blue Cross and Blue Shield health and dental renewal agreement for eligible county employees.
Rates for health insurance will increase this year by 8.57 percent, while rates for dental insurance will decrease by 1.81 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Donna Wood said the total increase for regular employees is going to cost about $377,407, and when all the retirees are added in with the regular employees, the figure grows to $415,095.
Commission Chairman Paul Manning said when county officials see an increase like this, it is a major blow to the funds.
Wood said 100 percent of this insurance is paid by the county and has been for many years.
“I appreciate the County Commission for taking care of its employees,” Wood said. “This is a huge benefit for all of the employees.”
In another matter, the commission approved taking in a portion of Coker Drive and Barbara Ellen Drive for county maintenance. County Engineer Dan Dahlke said once these two drives are completed, residents of Dragline Road (near Moody) will have a back way out if a train is blocking the front entrance.
Railroad blockage has been a problem for at least 15 years for residents who live across the railroad tracks on Trails End and Dragline Road.
Finally, there is a solution for residents of Dragline Road as developer Mike Tice has built a couple of drives on the backside of Dragline.
Cami Smith lives in Oak Valley off Dragline Road. She said finally having a back way out feels as if a weight has been lifted off her shoulders and those of her neighbors.
“We can finally have some peace of mind knowing during a train blockage that we will be able to get out in the case of an emergency,” Smith said. “It is also assuring to know that our local city emergency personnel can reach us.
“Accidents happen, but we have children in Oak Valley with possible life-threatening allergies and elderly who can’t wait for services. I thank developer Mike Tice, the St. Clair County Commission and our city officials that have worked hard to find a solution to this problem”
In other business, the commission:
Agreed to install a new HVAC at the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City, Unit #12, in the amount of $8,961;
Agreed to nominate James Etheredge Jr., Drew Goolsby and Josh Kell to the Board of Equalization;
Approved donating $1,000 to the city of Springville related to the community theater;
Reappointed Manning to the ACCA (Association of County Commissions of Alabama) Legislative Committee;
Approved retail beer and retail table wine licenses (both off-premises only) for Canoe Creek Mart at 41127 Highway 411 N. in Ashville;
Approved hiring Luther Harvey Bowlin for the skilled mechanic position within the county Road Department;
Heard an update from Dahlke concerning crews and projects;
Approved various travel requests;
Approved minutes of the July 9 regular meeting; and
Approved the payment of regular bills.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.