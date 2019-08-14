St. Clair commission honors late Crystina Hinton King

ASHVILLE – During a regular meeting recently, the St. Clair County Commission adopted a resolution honoring the late Crystina Hinton King, who had been the rescue chief with Pinedale Fire & Rescue.
King, 27, died suddenly and unexpectedly Feb. 14. Members of her family, including her dad, Joseph Eugene Hinton Sr.; mom, Shirley Powell Hinton; and brother, Brandon Lee Fugatt Sr.; were in attendance to accept the resolution.
“I know she is smiling as she is looking down from heaven,” said her brother. “She really enjoyed helping people and saving people if that’s what it took. I want to give a special thanks to David Clayton for helping us. It means a lot to us -- more than words can say.
“It is amazing people would do this for us and recognize her. She loved helping our community. She was around Pinedale Fire & Rescue her entire life. That’s all she knew. Thank you all.”
King had been a member of the Pinedale Fire & Rescue since she was 16. She graduated from Ashville High School in 2010.
Commission Chairman Paul Manning said King always had a pleasant smile on her face and was always ready to talk about the system.
“She was very well thought of in her community she served,” Manning said. “We as a commission knew that. We feel for each of you who are here today representing her.”
A portion of the resolution states, “King was instrumental in the training of volunteers and in the execution of her duties, while serving with Pinedale Fire & Rescue. She carried out her duties with the utmost compassion and professionalism. She was elected by her peers to the position of rescue chief, where she served the past four years. King set the example for those who will follow in her footsteps.”