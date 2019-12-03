ST. CLAIR COUNTY – The St. Clair County Commission has moved forward with removing outdoor alert sirens and ordered additional weather radios to be distributed to local residents.
The commission approved hiring C&C Tree Service of Springville to remove and dispose of the outdoor alert sirens, which are now inoperable.
The company will remove 25 alert sirens at a cost of $14,000.
Commissioner Ricky Parker said the removal is long overdue, and residents need to depend more on reliable alert systems, like weather radios or weather apps.
“I got hit in ’09 (tornado), and the siren did not go off,” Parker said. “You can’t rely on them.”
County officials said the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council provided a $7,000 grant to purchase additional weather radios for St. Clair County residents.
“Relying on the sirens is a way to be hurt or harmed,” said James Hill III, the attorney for the St. Clair County Commission, adding that the outdoor sirens are unreliable.
The St. Clair County Commission approved purchasing weather radios in the amount of $6,972 from Baker’s Communication Inc., and will use $300 to purchase batteries for the weather radios.
St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning said the weather radios will be distributed in various places, including the senior citizens center and churches, through the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Office. The weather radios are only for St. Clair County residents who do not have them.
Residents with weather radios can go to their local fire departments and have them reprogramed, if necessary.