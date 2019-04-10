St. Clair commission hires Dr. Lana Bellew for grant writing

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Commission entered into an agreement with Basic Administrative Solutions LLC to hire Dr. Lana Bellew to write for upcoming grant opportunities.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray brought Bellew in to meet with the Commission and discuss possible future endeavors. Bellew signed a one-year contract and will be searching for applicable grants.
Bellew has more than 10 years of experience in grant writing and teaches basic grant writing at the University of Alabama Center Gadsden campus. The County Commission and Murray said they are looking forward to reaching new goals and moving the county forward to reach more funding opportunities.