PELL CITY – The St. Clair County Commission was praised at the recent Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) annual convention in Orange Beach.
Tenure awards were presented to Chairman Paul Manning for 32 years of service, Commissioner Jimmy Roberts for 24 years of service and Commissioner Jeff Brown for 16 years of service.
Commissioner Ricky Parker received an award as a graduate of the Alabama Training of Local Government Institute.
Rachel Bowling and Susie Washburn received county revenue officer awards.
Manning thanked everyone for their hard work.
“I want to thank these men for the commissioners they are,” he said. “It is definitely a pleasure working with you.”
Roberts was unable to attend the convention, so Commissioner Tommy Bowers presented Roberts with his award at the commission meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27.
“It has definitely been a pleasure to work with these guys,” Roberts said. “I’ve seen some of them come and some of them go, but all the ones I have ever worked with are great people.”
While there, the commission also received a $1,000 check for placing runner-up in Category 3 for liability insurance cost savings. This is the category with premiums of $200,000 or greater for the year.
Bowers said because of the county’s safety record, the percentage it pays each year on insurance dropped, saving it about $34,000.
“Being safe pays off,” Bowers said.
Said Manning, “Our county employees are not recognized enough. You guys here have done a good job. St. Clair County did receive a lot of recognition there at the convention, and I was very proud. The county was recognized in front of a large group from all over the state.”
County attorney James Hill III said St. Clair was among only nine counties recognized by the ACCA for its liability/safety record.
Bowers said commissioners also heard from three local speakers while at the convention – St. Clair County Circuit Judge Bill Weathington, St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon and state Rep. Jim Hill (R-Odenville).
“They did a fantastic job,” he said. “Their presentations were the best of any other speakers they had.”
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.