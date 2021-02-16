St. Clair commission approves routine items

The St. Clair County Commission met for its regular meeting Feb. 9 to discuss routine items. During the meeting, the commission:
—Amended a tax incentive development agreement between the county, city of Odenville, Kiwanis Holdings, LLC and NM Properties 1, LLC to replace the owner with Mustang Partners, LLC,
—Renewed a maintenance 2-year contract with Vulcan Heating and Air services;
—Hired two individuals to the new, part-time contract IT positions;
—Approved the FY21 certifications and assurances for federal transportation administration assistance as per a request from Public Transportation Director Janet Smith;
—Canceled the services for 10 Iphones with FirstNet after the trial period and amended the budget in the amount of $1,433;
—Authorized Chairman Paul Manning to execute any documents related to CARES Act funding in the amount of $600,000;
—Approved a request from Express Mart in Ashville for an off premises retail beer and wine licenses;and
—Reappointed Ann Garner to the Wolf Creek Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority.