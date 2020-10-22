St. Clair commission approves proposal to build new jail in Pell City

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Commission during its regular meeting Thursday approved a proposal to build a new jail in Pell City at a cost not to exceed $25 million.
County attorney James Hill said the commission can amend the total cost at a later date, however, establishing a specific number would be necessary to provide guidance for the construction manager and other professionals working on the project.
The existing Pell City jail has been closed since July 13. That move was initially intended to be temporary in order for the county to conduct a professional building evaluation. However, it was concluded that the facility was no longer adequate and would otherwise require costly repairs.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray said the building has been remodeled at least three times in the past decade, with the first remodel being in the late 1930s.
“It was a very aged facility with numerous issues (including structures issues) and was no longer safe for occupation,” Murray said. “There is a point in time where you can continue to put money into old structures, or you can build a new facility.”
Since the closure of the Pell City jail, the county has maxed out its Ashville jail and has transported the remainder of its inmates to jails in Talladega and Calhoun counties.
Commission Chairman Paul Manning said the county has spent approximately $40,000 a month transporting inmates. Murray added there has also been a considerable cost related to housing inmates in other counties.
Manning emphasized the commission has tried to cut costs in every way possible for the construction of the new jail and is still not satisfied with how much it will cost. However, with 70 percent of county inmates coming from Pell City, along with travel and housing costs, the commission and Sheriff’s Office have recognized the project as a necessity.
“It is a desperate need, immediately, for a jail,” said Manning. “Hopefully, we will see some kind of reasonable approach to this, which we are being told by our project engineer and our architect that we will, (and) as soon as possible.”