St. Clair Co. Schools hope to resume meal program May 5

ODENVILLE – St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard announced last week system officials hope to restart the meals pick-up program in early May.
Howard said St. Clair County Schools suspended the program after the system was notified two additional students and a parent had contracted COVID-19.
“It became too much of a risk for everyone,” Howard said.
He said lunchroom workers could not maintain adequate distancing when giving food to parents, and employee groups were numbering in the double-digits.
Lunch and breakfast foods were being distributed at each elementary school within the system.
Howard said when the meal program resumes, workers will distribute foods from all schools, so fewer lunchroom workers will be at each site, along with smaller numbers of parents/students in line for meals.
Howard said the school system was not notified by the Alabama Department of Public Health about the students and parent who tested positive for COVID-19, but school officials were notified by individual families.
He said the students who have tested positive were from the Moody and Odenville School Districts. In total, there are four students and one parent who have tested positive for COVID-19 who are associated with the St. Clair County school system.
Howard said the meals program will restart Tuesday, May 5, and parents/students may pick up food from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Tuesday of each week
He said workers will distribute food at all schools except Moody Middle School because it is next door to Moody Junior High.
Howard was uncertain how long the school system will continue the meal program, but he hopes the program will continue through the summer.
“We are doing it for as long as we can,” he said.
At a recent Board of Education meeting, Howard said he hopes to have a special recognition for graduating seniors, but there are still a lot of uncertainties with the current pandemic.
He said it could be June before any type of 2020 senior graduation program is possible.
Pell City
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said his system has been taking steps to avoid any possible infection. He said no students or employees have become sick to his knowledge, but it has been a concern.
“We have tried to work in the mode of preventative,” Martin said.
Martin said the system has moved to distributing food by putting it in trunks of vehicles instead of handing it to parents to limit contact. Cafeteria staff are also wearing protective equipment.
Martin said the program will continue through the end of the school year, but not after.
He explained that Pell City does not have a normal summer feeding program.
