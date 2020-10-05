St. Clair Co. High cabaret raises money for Angel Squad in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ODENVILLE -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the St. Clair County High School cabaret squad has decided to dedicate its most recent fundraiser to the Angel Squad at UAB, where they will donate half of the profits from T-shirt sales.
The Angel Squad is a group of volunteers at the UAB Kirklin Clinic who put together baskets and provide emotional support for individuals who are receiving treatment for breast cancer.
“[The Angel Squad] has been very receptive and sweet with everything I’ve needed from them,” said cabaret coach Angie Copeland. “It has been such a great fundraiser, and I’m really excited that we’re going to be able to give them a bigger check than I had anticipated.”
Copeland said the team does several fundraisers throughout the year for its own account as a way for the girls to work for the things they need.
“I thought that this year would be great to add a fundraiser where we could also give back to others who may need something,” said Copeland. “Breast cancer is really close to my heart because my family has been affected by it more than once.”
Copeland said because the fundraiser has been such a success, it is something she plans to do every year.
“I hoped that maybe we could do some sort of presentation for the ladies, but with COVID, of course, we aren’t able to do that,” Copeland said, “but I hope that it is something that we can do in the future.”