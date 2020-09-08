St. Clair Co. Democratic Party opens campaign office in Pell City

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Democratic Party has opened its 2020 Election Campaign Office in the Fambrough Building on Cogswell Avenue, directly across the street from the Pell City Courthouse.
We will be open Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 3 to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through the election Nov. 3.
We will be registering voters, distributing absentee ballot applications, offering yard signs and other candidate materials, and providing information and answers to your questions.
Everyone is welcome! Masks or face coverings are required. Volunteers are encouraged.