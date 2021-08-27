St. Clair BOE to require masks at Ashville schools as COVID-19 cases spike

St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard announced today that as COVID-19 cases have spiked at all Ashville schools, a mask mandate will be enforced from Monday to Sept. 17.
The St. Clair County Board of Education will have a special called meeting Monday at 6 p.m. to approve the three-week mandate.
The superintendent emphasized that while parents from all of schools within the system have overwhelmingly stated their opposition to a mask mandate, it will be enforced if COVID cases within a school reaches beyond a 5 percent threshold, which has already been seen within the Ashville school zone.
Once enforced, the mask mandate will last for a three-week period, but will be extended if needed.
Howard added that a web page has been created that will update the number of cases within each school so that parents, teachers and students can accurately keep up with the numbers in their respective school zone. According to this page, Ashville Middle School has seen the biggest spike with 41 positive cases within the past week.
The superintendent also said that while the board has received a lot of hate and hostility, the overall goal is to keep schools open.
“Please understand that the staff that work for this school system are educators. We went to school to teach children and not become medical officials. It is unfair to put this burden of making medical decisions upon us; however, that is where we are as a society,” Howard said.
He later added, “The only way we can control and eventually eradicate this virus is to work together in an environment of positivity, understanding, and free from hate. I ask you to do your part as we are doing our best to do ours as a school system.”