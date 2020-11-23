St. Clair BOE talks teacher hazard pay

The St. Clair County Board of Education saw some of its incumbents sworn in for new terms during the panel’s regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The topic of possible hazard pay for teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic was also broached during the presentation of the board's monthly financial report.
BOE incumbents Scott Suttle, Allison Gray and Randy Thompson all took the oath of office as they began new terms. Suttle will retain his position as board chairman, while Marie Manning will remain vice chairman.
Later in the meeting, the board was presented with a routine financial report by Chief Financial Officer Laura Nance. Following the report, board member Mike Hobbs asked about the possibility of providing teachers with hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic, similar to other schools in the state.
“I saw today that the Vestavia system is giving each one of their teachers a hazard pay, stipend type thing,” Hobbs said. “I know our teachers are having to buy extra masks and extra hand wipes and I know we’re giving them a lot of that stuff, too. But I thought that was a really good suggestion and I didn’t know if that was something we could do or look at.’
Superintendent Mike Howard said he had previously looked into the idea and expressed that providing teachers with hazard pay in a county school system would be more difficult to execute than it would be for a city school system such as Vestavia.
“We did look into the possibility of [hazard pay] because a few of the systems are doing it. It's mainly the city systems because they have extra revenue and a smaller staff,” Howard said. “We’ll look and see what we can possibly do.”
According to Howard, a $50 increase for each teacher would cost the school system approximately $50,000. Nance said she would look into the possibility of using CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) money to fund a possible hazard pay.