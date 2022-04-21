St. Clair BOE talks specifics while in search for new transportation coordinator

ODENVILLE — The St. Clair County Board of Education met for its regular meeting Tuesday. During the meeting, the board discussed filling the position of transportation coordinator after the system’s most recent director left.
The main issue that came to light was within the job description itself that required the applicant to have a degree in educational leadership. Boardmember Bill Morris said he felt this person needed to lean toward a background in logistics, mostly due to the cost of gas.
The description said it requires a degree in educational leadership and preferred a minimum of three years experience in administration or central office but also be able to identify mechanical problems with the bus.
Superintendent Mike Howard said the main reason he was hoping to find someone with an education background is simply for student-disciplinary purposes and experience managing personnel. Howard also noted however that there is software that will help bus drivers take the best route possible in terms of saving on gas.
“Yes, logistics is always an issue with buses because we have so many bus routes and we have to make sure that, on the transfinder software that we have used and purchased by the board, is something that whoever takes this position is very well-equipped to handle the technology side of this,” he said.
Vice Chairwoman Marie Manning said she wasn’t opposed to the degree requirement, but felt that requiring them to be able to identify mechanical problems was a reach. Board Attorney John Rea expressed his concern with that as well.
“I would just say Mrs. Manning makes a good point, you got to be careful that you aren’t looking for a unicorn here, someone that can both fix a car and have an educational leadership degree,” Rea said.
Howard responded that the requirement isn’t to fix issues, just to identify if there is one because there are mechanics on hand to do that.
While eventually omitting the requirement of being able to recognize mechanical issues with buses, the board eventually passed the amended job description.