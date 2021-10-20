St. Clair BOE talks options after upcoming special election

ODENVILLE — On Nov. 16, each school district in St. Clair County will have a chance to vote for a raise on property taxes in an effort to benefit its schools.
During the St. Clair Board of Education’s regular meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Howard addressed the upcoming election.
During the superintendent’s report portion of the meeting, Howard took some time to address a couple of questions from parents. One asked what the board’s plan would be if the tax does not pass in a certain district.
Howard said the board would have to continue doing the best it could, but those who need new schools would not get any because of a lack of funds.
“If an area needs a school and the tax doesn’t pass, I’m going to have to make the unfortunate recommendation of adding trailers to these places, and we know none of us want that, but we won’t have any alternative at that point,” Howard said.
He added that the board will also have to do the best it can as far as any schools with needs regarding their athletic programs, including issues with facilities.
“Anything with an emergent need will be first on the list and we’ll work our way from there, but as you know, and I think we’ve said it many times, roofs become the priority of any extra money that we do have,” he said. “We’re going to do the best with what we have because we always have done that.”
The superintendent also said that he is asking November's board meeting be on a Thursday rather than the Tuesday it would normally fall on as the election will happen that day. Howard said he also hopes to be able to approve certain bids for the districts in which the tax passes.
The polling places for the special election will be the same as those for the Nov. 2020 election. Absentee voting information can be found at stclairco.com. Those with any other question can reach out to the board or St. Clair County Revenue Commission.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved a professional development stipend to all staff that a trained in the Science of Reading paid through ESSER funds;
—Approved a janitorial and custodial services bid for the BOE offices, Virtual Preparatory Academy buildings and Steele Junior High School;
—Approved a change order for partial roofing of Springville High School for a $15,846.60 decrease and reroofing for Moody Middle School for a $27,956.26 decrease in overall cost of both projects;
—Approved the SCCHS gym floor replacement be declared a public works project;
—Approved a facility use request for the Church of God to use Springville High School cafeteria on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. good for one year;
—Approved an ELA textbook adoption committee;
—Approved an agreement with Jefferson-Blount-St. Clair Mental Health Authority;
—Approved a purchase of DocuSign Electronic Document Management for 1,000 signatures for the year;
—Approved an out-of-state travel request for Moody Middle School fifth grade students for the Georgia Aquarium in Feb. 2022 and for Moody Junior High School for selected faculty members and SGA to Walt Disney World Youth Leadership Program in May 2022 (contingent upon any changes in COVID-19 protocol);
—And, nominated Scott Suttle and Marie Manning as the delegates for the Alabama Associated on School Board’s 2021 Delegate Assembly with Randy Thompson as the alternative.