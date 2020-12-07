St. Clair BOE talks COVID contingencies

St. Clair County Schools recently implemented a new “Keeping Schools Open” plan.
The plan will be used to determine how each individual school within the system will adjust to certain COVID-19 related issues while keeping students in a traditional setting for as long as possible.
The plan involves seven stages, with each meant to create a method of operation for each school depending on how they have been affected by COVID-19, taking into consideration staffing issues and case outbreaks.
Superintendent Mike Howard emphasized the plan will be on a school-by-school basis rather than enforcing one stage on the entire community.
The stages are as follows:
Stage one:
Traditional schools are fully open, with the regular option for students to learn virtually for five days a week if they choose.
Stage two:
Four-day school week, with staggered traditional learning.
Alphabetical attendance, with students whose last names start with A-K (group A) attending Monday and Tuesday, while L-Z (group B) will attend Thursday and Friday.
Eden Career Technical Center students will continue to attend all four days while remaining staggered for their high schools.
The Child Nutrition Program will provide three days worth of meals for pickup on Mondays to cover the days not on campus.
Special education will be allowed to attend traditionally for all four days.
Wednesday will be E-learning/cleanup days.
Personnel will be on campus all five days.
Stage three:
Same as stage two with the exception of grades 9-12 going all-virtual for all five days. Teachers will be required to log on during normal class times to teach online. Students will be required to log on at the same time for instruction and live support.
The Child Nutrition Program will provide five days worth of meals for pickup on Mondays for fully virtual students.
Stage four:
Same as stage two with the exception of grades 7-12 going fully virtual.
Stage five:
Same as stage two with the exception of grades 4-12 going fully virtual.
Stage six:
All grades will go fully virtual.
Personnel will be on campus all five days.
Special education students within self-contained, small groups will attend in-person classes for four days.
The Child Nutrition Program will provide five days worth of meals for students to pick up.
The Board of Education will have an official meeting before making the decision for a school to go to stage six.
Stage seven:
A full government shutdown.
All grades, including special education students, will receive virtual learning.
Personnel will be on campus, if allowed by the government.
“The hope is to use this as a progression. However, if a situation arises that requires a different stage, then we will adjust accordingly,” Howard said.
According to the BOE, Springville and Moody both plan to enter into the second stage until Christmas due to an outbreak of cases and shortage of staff. Springville may be considered for stage three as half of the staff is in quarantine along with approximately 200 students.
Howard said it is a priority to keep the younger students in a traditional setting, if at all possible.
“We’re trying to keep those elementary kids in there as long as we can to fulfill the literacy act, but also to make sure we are teaching them premium mathematics as long as we possibly can in person,” Howard said.
Howard also emphasized going virtual would make it harder on parents of elementary-aged students, who would have to find someone to watch the children and help them learn during the day.
The board also talked about the possibility of paying for teachers’ and personnel staff’s first 10 days in quarantine rather than making them use their sick days.
Howard said he hopes if a second stimulus package is sent, the school system will be able to support its teachers beyond that if a second quarenting is required.
The board has recently been able to order a laptop for every student to support online learning and is waiting for all of them to be delivered. This will help students who do not have access to a computer at home.
Howard said there will also be multiple ways for students who may have trouble doing so to access Wi-Fi, including Wi-Fi vouchers from the state and Wi-Fi parking lots.
High School Curriculum Coordinator Wayne Trucks said he does not plan to require traditional semester exams for students and instead hopes to use the Scantron Performance Series, a 25-question, non-course specific test to measure the students’ growth over the semester.