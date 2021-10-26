St. Clair BOE, Springville residents talk upcoming tax vote

SPRINGVILLE — Residents within the Springville Schools district will vote Nov. 16 for a possible 15 millage increase in their property taxes.
During a community meeting Oct. 21, residents in the Springville school district and some members of the St. Clair County Board of Education met to discuss the possibility of a tax increase and what that would mean for Springville schools.
Superintendent Mike Howard said during the community meeting that Springville continues to grow tremendously with about 300 new students in one year in all three schools with an increase rate of 1.9 percent per year. He added that there is already overcrowding in the elementary schools and a need for a new middle school.
St. Clair County has one of the lowest ad valorem tax rates in the state at 13.5 with only eight other school systems funded lower. However, the county as a whole has one of the highest median incomes in the state, according to Howard.
Board member Mike Hobbs added that the last time the ad valorem tax was raised was 1967. For the Springville district specifically, if an increase was passed, the total millage rate would go up to 28.5. This would still be higher than school systems like Leeds who sit at 31 mills or Trussville whose residents pay 43 mills of ad valorem taxes.
Those who own a significant amount of land, especially for agricultural purposes, will be eligible for some exemptions. Howard said the best way to figure out how much one's property taxes will be raised is to contact the county revenue office.
If passed, the community will also have a say so on how the money is spent. Certain community representatives will come together to oversee how the board spends the money.
So far, proposed projects for the Springville district if the new tax passes include the following:
—A new school for Springville Middle School;
—A new performing arts center with 1000 seats;
—A new Multipurpose gym at Springville High School;
—A conversion of the existing SMS to Springville Intermediate School;
—Additional classrooms;
—A turf football field;
—More parking for high school students eligible to drive and other needed renovations.
Howard said the goal is to have the students move into the new schools by August 2024, however, other projects on the list may be completed at an earlier date.
Some citizens voiced their concerns of wanting to make sure these projects were done properly so the students don’t have to face the same issues in the new future. Howard responded by saying he was going to hire a construction manager to oversee everything that will be built by the county schools system to avoid any issues.
“We got one shot at this to make it right and we want to make sure that it last way past me,” Howard said.
Hobbs said the new schools and additions will be built with the growth in mind and the buildings will be built to fit at least an extra 250 students compared to what is already needed.
“These new houses that they’re building, let’s say a kid a house, we would have room for them as they grow,” Hobbs said.