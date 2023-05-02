St. Clair BOE recognizes Shaun Carter

ODENVILLE - Substitute teacher and coach Shaun Carter was recognized for his service to the St. Clair County School System last week.
ESS District Manager Jennifer Norman made the special presentation during the St. Clair County Board of Education meeting held at the Odenville Middle School auditorium.
“I’m here tonight to present a check to one of the most deserving subs, Shaun Carter,” Norman said.
Carter was the recipient of the ESS “Work to Win,” giveaway, receiving $1,000 for his dedication as a substitute teacher and coach. ESS provides the school system with substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and other school support staff.
Norman read aloud an email she received about Carter from Ashville High School Principal Janet Johnson.
Johnson said in her email that Carter coaches football, wrestling and baseball.
“He has coached young men to places they would not have reached without his guidance,” Johnson said. “He has coached here for years and has never received a dime for doing so. He gives so much of himself to the kids and for these kids, and is paying out of his own pocket just to help coach them into outstanding young men.”
She said Carter also teaches math.
“He has helped these students in so many different ways besides coaching,” Johnson said. “He is a fixture on our campus most days and one of the most humble and hardworking men I have had the pleasure of working alongside. He is the epitome of a mentor, coach and good man, and the adults and students who have worked with him have nothing but the utmost respect for him. He is so deserving of this.”
St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns also congratulated Carter for his hard work and dedication.
In other matters at last week’s meeting, the board:
- Approved to allow Moody High School students and selected faculty to travel for Spring Break 2025 to Italy, France and Spain. All expenses will be paid by students.
- Approved to allow Moody Junior High School, Moody High School National Beta Club members and Student Council members with selected faculty to travel to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla, to participate in a leadership program. Tentative dates are Feb. 23-28, 2024. The trip is booked with Jeannie McClendon and Disney Groups. All expenses are paid by students.
- Approved to allow Moody Elementary School EdSTREAM summer camp to travel on June 16 to Rossville, Ga. to Lake Winnie. Transportation is by school buses and expenses paid by students/parents.
- Approved to allow the Ashville High School archery team and selected faculty to travel to Louisville, Ky., May 11-13 to compete at the national NASP Tournament. Transportation is provided by parents and expenses paid with fundraisers and students.
- Approved the sanding and refinishing of the Springville High School gym floor by Scout Sports Floors in the amount of $27,525, plus $2,750 to use water-base stain.
- Approved work for the Ashville High School batting tunnels at a cost of $32,277. Legacy Sports Surfacing will complete the work.
- Approved paving of the Springville Elementary School parking lot by Massey Asphalt Paving in the amount of $49,870.
- Approved a draft agreement with the architect for the new Springville Middle School.
- Approved to allow the Moody Youth Cheer to use Moody Elementary School Gym for cheer practice from May-Nov.
- Approved an independent contractor agreement with Beth G. Johnson, a school psychometrist.
- Approved an independent contractor agreement with T.E.A.M. Rehabilitation, Inc., a pediatric and school based occupational therapy service.
- Approved an agreement with Soliant, a licensed staffing agency in the business of providing supplemental staffing to the public and private education sector, pending the board attorney’s review.
- Announced that the next regular scheduled work session and board meeting is Tuesday, May 16 at 5 and 6 p.m.