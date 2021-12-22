St. Clair BOE president Scott Suttle given state honors

St. Clair County Board of Education president Scott Suttle has recently been recognized on the state level with two separate honors.
During the Alabama Association of School Board’s most recent award breakfast, Suttle was recognized as one of five people selected as Alabama’s All-State board members. Those that are selected are considered to be the most outstanding past or present school board members.
In the same week, the board president was also elected to serve as District 6 Director on the AASB Leadership Board of Directors. As the District 6 Director, Suttle will represent the school boards of Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, DeKalb, Etowah, St. Clair and Talladega Counties, the city school boards of Anniston, Attalla, Fort Payne, Gadsden, Jacksonville, Oxford, Pell City, Piedmont, Sylacauga and Talladega, as well as the board of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
“This year’s honorees represent the very highest ideals of excellence in school board leadership” AASB President Ronnie Owens said in a news release. “We commend each of these recipients for their example and for their dedicated leadership and advocacy for all of Alabama’s schoolchildren.”
The release also said that Suttle has reached the master level in AASB’s School Board Member Academy, earning 425 training hours.
“I was really honored to get that, even though I equate it like most other awards; they are an individual recognition that when you really look at what they represent, they’re really a team recognition,” Suttle said, referring to the All-State award.
“That really makes a statement about our board itself. The fact that we work well together and have been able to accomplish some pretty good things.”
He said as far as being selected as a board member, he wanted to represent District 6 to try to accomplish things in Montgomery that will make a difference for those school systems.
Suttle said he got his start on the board of education as just a parent who was selected to fill an empty seat.
“The board itself is well run when it has local representation and so that is what got me started there,” he said.
Suttle added that while at the time he didn’t think he would stay beyond that one term, he has now been on the board for 20 years.
“In a sense. It’s even a surprise to me,” Suttle said. “But when people ask me ’how do you keep doing it?’ I always say that there are enough good things in education to offset the frustrations.”
He added that the individual success of students that happens as a result of the school system has also been motivating over the years.