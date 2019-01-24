ASHVILLE – The St. Clair County Board of Education went into executive session during its last meeting.
BOE attorney John Rea said there was a matter of potential litigation he wanted to discuss with the board.
“My recommendation is that we go into executive session, but I do not anticipate any action afterwards,” he said. “That’s why I asked that this item be placed at the end of tonight’s agenda.
“The law requires us to state how long we may be in this executive session and when we might return. I estimate the executive session will be no longer than 30 minutes.”
A roll-call vote was needed to adjourn to the executive session. Once the board returned from the executive session, they reconvened the meeting in order to adjourn. No action was taken concerning discussions from the executive session.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.