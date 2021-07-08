St. Clair BOE covers routine items during called meeting

ODENVILLE — The St. Clair County Board of Education met for a called board meeting July 1 to discuss certain routine items. During the meeting, the board:
— Approved the recommendation to terminate Margaret Elementary employee Howard Kurgan;
— Approved that no principal or bookkeeper have a reduction in salary for the 2021-22 school year due to the impact COVID-19 had on enrollment numbers;
— Approved to renew the lease agreement in with the city of Moody and Sprinville for the school system’s virtual preparatory academy;
— Approved two special education contracts with Angela Jones and Claudia Sullivan for the 2021-22 school year;
— Approved the recommendation of Terry McNutt as a sick bank committee member; and
— Announced the next board meeting for Tuesday, July 20, at 6 p.m.