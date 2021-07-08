You are the owner of this article.
St. Clair BOE covers routine items during called meeting

St. Clair County School System

The St. Clair County Board of Education recently released a list of employees whose contracts were not renewed for the upcoming academic year.

 Submitted

ODENVILLE — The St. Clair County Board of Education met for a called board meeting July 1 to discuss certain routine items. During the meeting, the board:

— Approved the recommendation to terminate Margaret Elementary employee Howard Kurgan;

— Approved that no principal or bookkeeper have a reduction in salary for the 2021-22 school year due to the impact COVID-19 had on enrollment numbers;

— Approved to renew the lease agreement in with the city of Moody and Sprinville for the school system’s virtual preparatory academy;

— Approved two special education contracts with Angela Jones and Claudia Sullivan for the 2021-22 school year;

— Approved the recommendation of Terry McNutt as a sick bank committee member; and

— Announced the next board meeting for Tuesday, July 20, at 6 p.m.

