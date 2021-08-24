St. Clair BOE approves routine and personnel items

ODENVILLE — The St. Clair County Board of Education met for its regular meeting Aug. 17 to go over a list of items.
During the meeting, the board:
—Held the board’s first budget hearing and scheduled the second one for Thursday, Aug. 26;
—Approved the FY2022-26 five-year capital plan;
—Declared the roof replacement at St. Clair County High School a public works project at a cost of $28,500 to be completed by Rebuilders Inc;
—Declared a fence replacement at SCCHS a public works project at a cost of $38,245 to be completed by Try Me Fencing;
—Approved a bid from Thrive Way, LLC;
—Amended the Independent Contractor Agreement with Over the Mountain Speech, Language and Learning Services LLC;
—Approved out of state travel for Eden Career Technical Center Principal Trisha Turner and Leann Ford to travel on Dec. 1-4 to New Orleans to attend ACTE Career Tech Vision contingent upon any changes in current COVID-19 protocols;
—Approved employment for the following: Registered Nurse Brooke Beene at Moody Junior High, First Grade Teacher Jessica Rich at Odenville Elementary, Custodian Marlon Bowie and Special Education Aide Teasha Davis at St. Clair County High School and Johnny Wilson as a temporary bus driver at St. Clair County Bus Shop;
—Rehired Preschool Teacher Sara Saruse at Springville Elementary and Stacey Elrod as a system wide registered nurse;
—Approved the following substitute bus workers: Wendy Dunaway, Crystal Looney and Renee Roda;
—Approved the following TEAMS teachers: Megan Barnes and Alice Worsham (Ashville Middle School); Michael Graben, Laura Madison, Amanda McLaren, Jonathan Hood, Ginger Rivers and Brian Usry (Moody High School); Kerri Mahaffey, Roxanne Saffles, Charles Stevenson, Warren House and Kimberly Riker (Springville High School); Lisa Gravlee and Margaret Russo (Springville Middle); and Kimberly Brasher (SCCHS).
—Approved the following resignations: Mealnie McGee, Susan Cooch, Penny Townsend, Mary Gable, Kandace Padgett, Erin Zellar, Shelena Moss and Fancy Motherway;
—Approved the retirement of Second Grade Teacher Melissa Swanson from Moody Elementary;
—Approved the voluntary reassignment for Natlie Sander from Ragland second grade teacher to Ragland third grade teacher and Amber Harris from Springville preschool teacher to Springville second grade teacher;
—Approved the voluntary transfer of Charles Longshore from probationary principal at Springville Elementary to second grade teacher at St. Clair Virtual Preparatory Academy;
—Approved the following EdSTREAM contracts: Maribeth Harris and Dana Eilliamson (Moody Elementary); and Alexandra Booker, Hannah Lawley and Lisa Cohron (Springville Elementary);
—Approved supplements for the following after-school nurses: Haley Sanford from Margaret Elementary, Norma Williams from Moody Elementary, Brooke Been from Moody Junior High, Melodi Cone from Steele Junior High, Autumn Cook from Student Support Services and System-Wide Nurse Leslie Keener;
—Approved tech contract supplements for the following: Sloan Lewis and Tara Martin (Ashville Middle School); Melissa Armitage and Greg McGinnis (Moody Junior High); and Haylee Black and Melanie Fleming (Odenville Middle);
—Approved the following as kindergarten teachers for Springville Elementary summer KAMP program: Ginger Allison, Lesley Byrd, Aubrey Carter, Leslie Colafrancesco, Melissa Echols, Amy McMurrey and Lindsay Peebles;
—And, changed Lori Wilkerson’s job title from a system-wide reading interventionist to an instructional/reading coach at St. Clair VPA and Steele Junior High.