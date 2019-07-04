ASHVILLE – The St. Clair County Board of Education recently approved a request from Superintendent Mike Howard to use money from the Advancement and Technology Fund (ATF) to purchase 3,000 laptops.
Howard said one of his initiatives with the five-year plan was to have students one-to-one when it came to technology.
“Stage 1 of this technology initiative is that all students in each of the five high schools will have a laptop of their very own when they enter the school each day,” Howard said. “We are hopeful that the middle schools will be one-to-one as well after this initial purchase. We will see how far we can go, but we will start from the top and go down.”
In years past, students were sharing laptops. Howard said if the system is going to prepare high school students for careers and college right out of high school, it needs to give them as many tools as necessary to make it happen.
“When a student walks into one of our high school buildings, they will have a device ready for them, and I am excited about that,” Howard said. “The students will not be allowed to take these computers home.”
Technology Director Russ Stewart said this is going to be much better than the days when six students were sharing one computer. Stewart said system officials would work on getting these computers into the classrooms as soon as possible.
