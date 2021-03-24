You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St Clair at moderate and enhanced risks for severe weather tomorrow

severe weather forecast 3-25
NWS Birmingham

As Severe weather moves into Alabama Thursday, St. Clair County is facing enhanced and moderate risks, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

As of 4:35 a.m., the county is at risk for severe weather from approximately 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to the NWS.

The Northwestern half of St. Clair County is currently at a moderate risk for severe weather, the fourth classification in their five point scale, that could include strong tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph and/or golf-sized hail.

The Southeastern half of St. Clair is at an enhanced risk, the third risk classification, which can include possible tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph and/or quarter-sized hail.

The NWS emphasized that there is still considerable uncertainty with risk area and magnitude.

Assistant Editor Josie Howell: 205-884-3400

Tags