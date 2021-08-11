St. Clair and Springville set to face-off in season opener

The Springville Tigers will host the St. Clair County Saints on Friday, Aug. 27, to kick off the season for both teams.
Both the Tigers and Saints have new head coaches: P.J. Wright for St. Clair and Jon Clements for Springville.
Last year, the Saints went 1-9 under Brooks Dampeer. Wright said he hopes to improve on that record. He added, however, you don’t measure success solely on wins, but rather finding the small positives.
“You have to be careful on how you judge success," he said. "You've got to find the positive in everything. “If we’re going to judge success based on what it says on the scoreboard then, you know, I don’t want to say we’re not going to lose, but you don’t want to say what’s successful and what’s not.”
Wright said that so far, he’s impressed with how hard his team has worked and adapted to his coaching style.
“They’re working extremely hard,” Wright said. “When they’re (at practice), I believe in going 100 percent at full speed in short bursts and we are getting that from them.”
Wright added that he is looking forward to the first game against Springville.
“Can’t wait to play football with them,” Wright said, adding that he’s looking to wide receiver Jackson Linsdsey and inside linebacker Ethan Jackson to help lead his team going into the new season.
“We got beat in a 7-on-7 early (in the tournament), and I brought those two over and I said, ‘It’s up to you guys, are you going to let them hang their heads or are we going to say let’s go, let's step back up’ and we did and performed better after,” Wright said.
Springville went 4-5 in 2020 under Michael Graben. According to Clements, Asa Morrison will step in as the team’s new starting quarterback.
“You cannot replace Pearson Baldwin; we have some people in our program who I think can fill those shoes a little bit,” Clements said. “Asa, I think he’s done a really good job, had a really good spring and first week of practice.”
The Springville coach added that he feels his offensive line will continue to be the strength of his team.
“We’re going to run the football and try to control the line of scrimmage. If we can do that I feel like it gives us our best opportunity to win,” he said.
“I think our kids know who we are and what we've got to do and they’re really adapting to that and it's working out pretty good.”
Clements emphasized that after working as an offensive coordinator for St. Clair County High School, he knows it won’t be an easy contest.
“I know who their kids are and who our kids are, so it’ll definitely be a tough contest right out of the gate,” Clements said. “We’re going to get their best shot and that’s great. That’s what you want, but it's a non-region game. We’re not going to be defined by that, but I hope when it gets here we’re ready to go.”