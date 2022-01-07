St. Clair and Pell City BOE adopts new COVID-19 policies in accordance with ADPH

The St. Clair County and Pell City Boards of Education recently updated their COVID-19 policies in accordance with that of the Alabama Department of Public Health.
According to these updated guidelines, those who test positive will only need to quarantine for five days rather than 10.
According to a recent announcement made by St. Clair County Schools, a teacher or student who contracts COVID-19 can return to school if they are symptom free after the minimum five day quarantine. He or she will also need to wear a mask for an additional five days while on school grounds.
As of this week, masks continue to be recommended, but it was implemented during the fall 2021 semester that if a school district within the system reaches beyond a 5 percent threshold of positive cases, wearing masks would then be enforced.
Superintendent Mike Howard has expressed in the past that the school system will continue to abide by ADPH regulations and adjust these guidelines accordingly.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin said his school system will also be adopting some new COVID guidelines beginning Monday.
“We are adjusting to a five-day quarantine,” he said, but added that there are some extra precautions.
For one, the five days must be weekdays or days the student would actually be in school. Martin said this is so a weekend will be built into any quarantine period by default, allowing for extra time to look out for symptoms.
The superintendent also said the school will also be heavily encouraging anyone coming back to school from a quarantine period to wear a mask for the immediate future when they return as an added precaution. The system plans to post the specifics of these guidelines on its website Sunday and will also be sending out a call to parents explaining the changes.
Martin added that parents and students should also remember that a COVID-19 related absence is not tallied the same as other absences. He said because of this those absences do not count against students when looking at field-trip attendance or exam exemptions.