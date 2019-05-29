All-County Softball Team

Pictured is the 2019 St. Clair All-County Softball Team. Kneeling, from left, are Lindsey Richardson, Madison Sanders and Lilly Crowe from Moody; and Kylee Frazier, Brooklyn Sertell and Chloe Henderson from SCCHS. Standing, from left, are Sydney Chamness and Jennifer Turner from Ashville; Campbell Adams, Sammie Day-Jones and Addie Campbell from Ragland; and Emily Robinson, Makalyn Kyser and Abby Swaney from Springville. Not pictured is Ashville's Chloe Wills.

 

 Gary Hanner/St. Clair Times

The 2019 St. Clair All-County Softball Team was named recently.

The 15 players were selected be the five varsity softball coaches in the St. Clair County School System. Each team had three players selected.

From Ashville were Chloe Wills, Sydney Chamness and Jennifer Turner.

From Moody were Lindsey Richardson, Lilly Crowe and Madison Sanders.

From Ragland were Sammie Day-Jones, Campbell Adams and Addie Campbell.

From St. Clair County High School were Chloe Henderson, Brooklyn Sertell and Kylee Frazier.

From Springville were Emily Robinson, Makalyn Kyser and Abby Swaney.

 

Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.

 

Tags

Loading...
Loading...