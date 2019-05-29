The 2019 St. Clair All-County Softball Team was named recently.
The 15 players were selected be the five varsity softball coaches in the St. Clair County School System. Each team had three players selected.
From Ashville were Chloe Wills, Sydney Chamness and Jennifer Turner.
From Moody were Lindsey Richardson, Lilly Crowe and Madison Sanders.
From Ragland were Sammie Day-Jones, Campbell Adams and Addie Campbell.
From St. Clair County High School were Chloe Henderson, Brooklyn Sertell and Kylee Frazier.
From Springville were Emily Robinson, Makalyn Kyser and Abby Swaney.
