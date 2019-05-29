Pictured is the 2019 St. Clair All-County Softball Team. Kneeling, from left, are Lindsey Richardson, Madison Sanders and Lilly Crowe from Moody; and Kylee Frazier, Brooklyn Sertell and Chloe Henderson from SCCHS. Standing, from left, are Sydney Chamness and Jennifer Turner from Ashville; Campbell Adams, Sammie Day-Jones and Addie Campbell from Ragland; and Emily Robinson, Makalyn Kyser and Abby Swaney from Springville. Not pictured is Ashville's Chloe Wills.