The 2018-19 St. Clair All-County Basketball Teams have been named for the varsity girls and boys.
Also named were the Coaches of the Year, which went to Springville’s Warren House and Jeff Smith.
Coaches
House said it is an honor just to be recognized.
“It’s only there due to what the kids did during the year,” he said. “This is always about the kids. It’s not about me. It’s just how successful they are, what they do, how they listen, and how hard they work.”
Smith led the Tigers to a 24-4 season, and picked up his 500th career win during the process. He also led the Tigers to the St. Clair County Tournament title.
Smith said it is an honor to have other coaches recognize you, especially your peers.
“It’s also a reflection of just how good our players were because they did win a lot of ballgames,” he said. “They worked extremely hard, so our whole team shares in anything that any of us receive during the school year.”
All-County Girls
Springville’s Riley Barrett was named Most Valuable Player of the county.
Barrett said it was an honor to be named MVP.
“It is something I worked real hard for and strived at for years,” she said. “It’s really nice to get that recognition. I’m proud of myself, and that’s what it’s all about.”
Joining Barrett from Springville was Abbie Talton.
SCCHS placed three girls on the All-County Team. They were Aniyah Brooks, Jaycee Douglas-Haynes and Kensley Harrell.
Ashville’s Ryleigh Waid and Erika Williams made the team, as did Moody’s Diamond Mostella and Mya Carroll. Also making the team was Sammie Day-Jones from Ragland.
All-County Boys
Springville’s Max Harrison was named Most Valuable Player of the county.
Harrison said being an MVP is something he has always looked forward to.
“I’ve always worked and strived to be an MVP,” he said. “I come out every day at practice thinking about wanting to be an MVP. I went into every game, especially county games, wanting to show out.”
Harrison averaged 14 points per game this past season.
Also making the team from Springville were Chase Isbell and Hudson Kersh.
Moody had three players to make the team. They were Zac Mason, Ceione Reaves and Cyric Williams. SCCHS had two players named to the team – Gatlin Daniel and Kyjuan Sims. Ashville’s Chris Sanders and Ragland’s Sloan Phillips also made the team.
