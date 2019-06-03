St. Clair All-County Baseball Team

Pictured is the 2019 St. Clair All-County Baseball Team. Kneeling, from left, are JD Thompson and Reid Eastis from Ashville; Andrew Goodwin, Braden Carpenetti and Tyler Miller from Moody. Standing, from left, are Brant Brown, Brandon Daniels, Ivan Cornelius and Braden Hughes from Springville; and Travis Schall from Ragland. Not pictured are Chase Isbell from Springville; Jalen Byers from Ragland; and Noah Threatt from St. Clair County High School.

 Gary Hanner/St. Clair Times

The 2019 St. Clair All-County Baseball Team was named recently.

The 13 players were selected be the five varsity baseball coaches in the St. Clair County School System.

From Springville were Brandon Daniels, Braden Hughes, Brant Brown, Chase Isbell and Ivan Cornelius.

From Moody were Braden Carpenetti, Tyler Miller and Andrew Goodwin.

From Ashville were Reid Eastis and JD Thompson.

From Ragland were Travis Schall and Jalen Byers.

From St. Clair County High School was Noah Threatt.

Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com

