Pictured is the 2019 St. Clair All-County Baseball Team. Kneeling, from left, are JD Thompson and Reid Eastis from Ashville; Andrew Goodwin, Braden Carpenetti and Tyler Miller from Moody. Standing, from left, are Brant Brown, Brandon Daniels, Ivan Cornelius and Braden Hughes from Springville; and Travis Schall from Ragland. Not pictured are Chase Isbell from Springville; Jalen Byers from Ragland; and Noah Threatt from St. Clair County High School.