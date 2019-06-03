The 2019 St. Clair All-County Baseball Team was named recently.
The 13 players were selected be the five varsity baseball coaches in the St. Clair County School System.
From Springville were Brandon Daniels, Braden Hughes, Brant Brown, Chase Isbell and Ivan Cornelius.
From Moody were Braden Carpenetti, Tyler Miller and Andrew Goodwin.
From Ashville were Reid Eastis and JD Thompson.
From Ragland were Travis Schall and Jalen Byers.
From St. Clair County High School was Noah Threatt.
Reach Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com