St. Clair Airport open house event encourages youngsters to pursue careers in aviation

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Last October, the St. Clair County Airport hosted its first open house and career day for youths interested in the aviation field. As many as 500 people attended the event, which resulted in the awakening of hundreds of young people’s curiosity about what’s involved with working in aviation.
Saturday, the lakeside area airport is hosting a sequel to the event, and according to co-organizer Wendy Watson, an even larger turnout is expected.
“We are offering helicopter rides, The Wingnuts are performing like last year, we’re doing a free pancake breakfast and free lunch, so we’re expecting an even bigger turnout this year,” said Watson, who describes the atmosphere around the airport as “like a family,” and the origin of the career day event stems from that dynamic.
“We have a group that gets together every morning and has coffee. We call it the ‘Coffee Klatch. We were sitting around talking about ideas to get kids interested in aviation careers, and Ike Newton, who helps me organize this, said, ‘Let’s do something here at the airport that showcases the airport and gets kids involved.’ And it kind of just stemmed from there.”
St. Clair County Airport houses 82 hangers on a typical day, and during the career day guests can view varying aircrafts up close and personal. “We had 30 plus aircrafts on the tarmac last year,” Watson said. “People were able to go out and not necessarily be hands on, but they were right up next to them.”
Watson said the airport staff wants to change the public’s view of the airport and aviation careers. “We’ve been told the airport is more corporate or straight to the point get-from-one-place-to-another kind of thing, and that’s not what it is. We want to get people involved. It’s a great airport.”
The career day event is meant to highlight as many opportunities available in the aviation field as possible. Watson said at last year’s event, there were upwards of 15 vendors recruiting for various jobs in the military. The event also highlights the airport’s own flight school. “We have a great flight school here. I think it opens a lot of doors for people. There’s so much people don’t know about.”
Guests will arrive at the event at 7:30 a.m. and are welcome to explore all of the various offerings until 8:30 p.m. In addition to helicopter rides, guests are welcome to enjoy live entertainment from The Wingnuts, a band made up of employees and pilots of the airport; and attend seminars that cover a wide range of topics related to aviation.
One of the topics that will be discussed during the seminar portion of the event will be opportunities for women in aviation. “The seminars went over really well last year,” Watson said. “We’re staying along the same lines that we had last year for different speakers.”
The event is dedicated to Sloan Harmon, the son of district attorney Lyle Harmon, who was murdered in late 2019. At 8 p.m., there will be a dedication ceremony to his memory and a presentation of the Sloan Harmon Scholarship Fund. The fund was set up to provide scholarships to young people seeking jobs in the aviation field. “Sloan worked here as a lineman for a while, so we’re doing this dedication to his memory for his scholarship fund,” Watson said. “He was a good friend to all of us. He was a good kid.”
Watson’s favorite thing about the career day is “getting the kids involved. We had several kids sign up last year after attending the event. The opportunities in aviation just go on and on, and they really benefit from it.”
Watson said she thinks people sometimes get the “wrong impression about the airport” and she hopes events like the career day can help clear the air. “I don’t think you can stress enough how great the airport is and how great the people are here.”