St. Clair Airport collects more than 90 toys during drive

ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The St. Clair County Airport wrapped up its 2019 toy drive at a Christmas lunch Saturday, Dec. 14, at the airport office.
More than 90 toys were donated by the pilots at the airport and presented to the Christian Love Pantry for distribution to kids in need.
“As pilots, we are fortunate to be able to experience the joy of flying,” said Wendy Watson, airport executive elf and drive organizer. “Our goal was to share our good fortune and make this a joyous Christmas for kids less fortunate than we are.”