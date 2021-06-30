Springville woman celebrates her 90th birthday

SPRINGVILLE — Betty Tucker of Springville celebrated her 90th birthday with her family on Sunday.
Tucker was born in Springville on June 27, 1931, to a family of eight children. Tucker said she was born right inside the house she grew up in.
"You didn't go to the hospital every day when something like that happened," Tucker said.
Now, she lives in a home two miles from there.
She has three children, seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. All of them except two live with her in Springville. "All of them live here, almost in my door!" Tucker said.
Tucker said that she loves Springville because it's a quiet town where she has always enjoyed living.
"I haven't lived anywhere else, but if I had, I think I would have enjoyed this better," she said.
For a while, Tucker worked at Springville School where she was a custodian. However, her passion is sewing and making garments.
She is a self-taught seamstress of 50 years. Many people in the community know her simply because she sewed together the uniforms for the Springville band and cheerleaders. Even though she no longer makes them, she said she still does alterations for them.
"I used to make them from the bottom up," she said, adding that she has also made wedding, bridesmaid and homecoming dresses.
Tucker said she is fine with being 90, as long as she has her health.
"I enjoy life and I am just thankful to be healthy at 90," she said.
Tucker's son, Russell Tucker, said his mother still gets around well and drives herself to church and into town. He later added she's special to everyone in the community.
"People, our neighbors up the road, all of them, all talk about how they like to stop by (her house)," Russell said. "When they get stuff done, a lot of times they get a piece of cake or pie."
Russell later added that his family later threw a surprise birthday celebration for Tucker where over 100 people came to celebrate with her.