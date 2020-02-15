Springville wins in double-overtime

JACKSONVILLE – It took skill, determination and a little lady luck, but the Springville Tigers beat the Guntersville Wildcats 66-53 in double-overtime in a Class 5A Northeast Regional Tournament semifinal at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday.
“To say I am proud would be an understatement,” Springville head coach Jeff Smith said.
The Tigers will face Center Point for the regional title on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m.
“This team showed a lot of heart,” Smith said. “They just keep playing and never give up.”
The victory improved the Tigers overall record to 23-6 and gave them their 15th-straight win in 2020.
The matchup between the Tigers and Wildcats was closer than the score indicated.
“It was a great high school game, no doubt about it,” Guntersville head coach Brett Self said. “The score doesn’t do it justice. I am proud of our guys.”
He said Springville has a good high school team, a “unique team.”
“This one hurts,” Self said. “But I’m really proud of this season.”
The Wildcats went undefeated in Area 15 and finished with a 21-9 overall record.
In the opening quarter, the two teams battled it out with Springville finishing on top 14-13 in the opening period. At the half, Guntersville led 28-26.
Guntersville managed to momentarily stretch its advantage to five points in both the second and third periods, but the Tigers kept clawing their way back into the game.
In the fourth period, Springville finally took a 47-44 lead with 1:54 remaining in the game after Hudson Kersh hit a three-pointer and followed with a lay-up.
Guntersville’s Campbell Leach hit a 3-pointer to knot the game at 47-all and send the contest into overtime.
In the first overtime round, the Wildcats managed to jump out quickly with a 4-point lead, 51-47. However, Ben Bianchi narrowed the margin to 51-49 with a jumper, and on a design play with only 16 seconds remaining in overtime, Jake Goolsby nailed a 3-pointer, knotting the game at 52 each.
With only one second left in the first overtime period, Guntersville’s Cooper Davidson went up for a three pointer and missed. Springville’s Jace Hayes was called for a foul, giving Davidson three chances from the free-throw line.
Davidson, who was one of the top scorers for Guntersville with 13 points, missed all three shots from the free-throw line, and on the third try, the Wildcat player recovered the rebound, went up for a shot, and missed again, forcing the game into another overtime period.
“Wow – double overtime,” Smith said. “I don’t know how we got there. We had someone looking over us today, but I hate it for that kid.”
The Tigers pounced in the double-overtime period, while the Wildcats appeared to struggle with regaining their composure.
The momentum shifted in Springville’s favor after Goolsby again nailed a 3-pointer at the top of the paint, handing the Tigers a 55-52 advantage.
Springville never relinquished the lead again, and the Tigers were rock solid at the free-throw line to close out the contest.
“Making those free throws down the stretch was a big deal,” Smith said. “Our perimeter guys really stepped it up today.”
Smith said it was difficult defending Guntersville players, because all their players were good shooters.
“It was a good team win,” Bianchi said. He finished the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Kersh was the top scorer with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Larry Winston finished the game with 15 points, and Goolsby completed the game with 10 points, including two crucial 3-pointers in the overtime periods.
Pearson Baldwin scored four points in the semi-final contest, while Hayes and Garrett Howard each added three points to the win.
Davidson and Ben Fussell were the top scorers for Guntersville with 13 points apiece.
“We had opportunities,” Self said. “It just wasn’t our day … My hat is off to Springville.”
Springville will face Center Point in the Class 5A, Northeast Regional Championship Game at 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, in Pete Mathews Coliseum on the Jacksonville State University campus.
Springville and Center Point have faced each other several times already this season, including the Class 5A, Area 10 Championship Game, where the Tigers defeated Center Point Eagles 56-40.
Center Point earned a spot in the championship game after beating Arab 57-43 Saturday.