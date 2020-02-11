Springville wins Class 5A, Area 10 Championship

The Springville Tigers earned a trip to the Alabama State Sub Regionals after handing Center Point a 56-40 defeat in the Class 5A, Area 10 championship game last week.
“We shot the ball extremely well,” said Springville head basketball coach Jeff Smith. “We were also very dialed in on our defense, slowing down what they like to do.”
Smith said the Tigers’ rebounding “was a big deal,” and one of the big parts of the decisive championship win.
It was a sweet victory for the Tigers, who played runner-up to Center Point in last year’s Class 5A, Area 10 championship.
“I am very happy and proud of what we have accomplished so far this season, and we hope to do even more,” Smith said.
Springville hosted Southside High at home Tuesday, but the 7 p.m. tip-off was after the St. Clair Time press deadline.
In the Tigers’ game against Center Point, Springville grabbed a 16-8 opening period lead, and widened its margin to 28-12 by halftime. Springville carried a 41-25 lead into the final period.
Ben Bianchi lead Springville's scorers with 18 points, five rebounds, and one assist, steal and block.
Larry Wilson followed with 11 points, two blocks, seven assists and a steal.
Hudson Kersh scored eight points, grabbed seven rebounds and had seven assists and one steal.
Jake Goolsby finished the game with six points and six rebounds. He was followed by Garrett Howard and Chase Higgins who scored four points each.
Other Springville scorers included Pearson Baldwin with three points, and Julian Williams with two points.
For the Eagles, Jordan Chatman was the high scorer of the game with 24 points.
SPRINGVILLE 62, ST. CLAIR COUNTY 46
The Tigers earned a spot in the Class 5A, Area 10 championship game with a 62-46 win against the St. Clair County Fighting Saints.
In that game, Springville jumped out with a 19-8 opening period lead, and secured a 31-21 margin at the half. The Tigers carried a 43-34 lead into the final quarter of the game.
Hudson led the Tigers with 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
He was followed by Goolsby, who scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds. Bianchi scored 11 points, made seven rebounds, and had two steals in the game.
Other Springville scorers were Winston with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal; Howard with six points; and Higgins, Baldwin and Jace Hayes who each scored three points.
Trace Patterson led St. Clair County’s efforts with 16 points. He was followed by Demetrius Preyer with 13 points, James Key with six points and Gatlin Daniel with five points.