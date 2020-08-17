Springville will feature packed ballot on municipal election day (with photos)

SPRINGVILLE -- Springville is preparing for six elections Tuesday, Aug 25, several of them with packed fields.
Mayor
The first race is for mayor, where incumbent Butch Isley will go up challenger Dave Thomas.
Isley, 67, is an accountant who has operated Springville Accounting for 15 years. He is married to Lynda Isley, and the couple has eight children and 20 grandchildren. Isley has served as mayor of Springville for 12 years and spent four years as a city councilman before becoming mayor.
Thomas, 55, is also self-employed. He is married to Bonnie Thomas, and they have two children and four grandchildren. Thomas has past political experience, having served as an Alabama state representative from 1994 -2002.
Council District 1
The first council seat up for grabs is in District 1, with incumbent Herbert Toles facing challenger Ronnie Newsome.
Toles, 69, is a retiree with 20 years of municipal government experience in Springville. He is married to Kathleen Toles. Toles has one grandchild.
Newsome, 60, is also retired and previously worked with the Jefferson County school system. He is married to Sheila Newsome, and they have three children and 17 grandchildren. Newsome said he has previously served as a city councilman but did not specify when.
Council District 2
Council District 2 is also up for grabs with incumbent David Vinson going up against challenger Frank Waid.
Vinson, 59, has served as the director of Trussville's Parks and Recreation Department for 24 years. He is married to Brenda Vinson, and the couple has two children and four grandchildren. Vinson is serving his first term as a city councilman.
Waid, 77, is a veteran of the U.S Air Force. He is married to Carol Waid and has three children and nine grandchildren. Waid said he has no past political experience.
Council District 5
The council seat for District 5 is also in contention with incumbent Tim Walker facing challenger Curtis Hawks.
Walker, 60, is a director of business development who contracts with the Department of Defense. Walker is married to Martha Walker, and they have four children and 14 grandchildren.
Walker has served over two years on the City Council and also serves on Springville’s Planning and Zoning commission.
Hawks, 57, works as a warehouse manager. He is married to Tracy Hawks, and the couple has three children and three grandchildren. Hawks said he has no political experience but has been looking to run for city office for several years.
Council District 6
Council seat 6 is one of the most-packed races in Springville. With incumbent Councilman David Jones not seeking re-election, the race has become a four-way battle between Jannelle Ayres-Adams, James Wolfe, Marshall Parker and Chip Martin.
Ayres-Adams, 50, is a teacher for St. Clair County Schools. She is married to Wes Adams, and they have two children. She did not say whether she had any political experience.
Wolfe, 57, is a train engineer and conductor who works for the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Wolfe is married to Ramona Wolfe, and the two have four children and seven grandchildren. Wolfe said they also serve as foster parents with the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home and have fostered 40 kids in the last 16 years. Wolfe said he has no past political experience.
Parker, 68, is a local electrical contractor. He has six children and 15 grandchildren. Parker said he has past political experience but did not specify what that experience was.
Martin, 43, is a certified public accountant and owner of American Income Tax. He is married to Krisitin Martin, and the couple has two children. Martin served on the City Council as the District 5 representative from 2012-17. He has served as chairman of the Springville Budget Committee since 2010 and served on the city’s Industrial Development Board and Commercial Development Authority from 2006-2012. He has also served as vice chairman of the Springville Parks and Recreation Board since 2018.
Council District 7
Council seat 7 also has a wide field, with incumbent Sherry Reaves going up against three challengers, Kevin Early, Jeff Martin and Corey Fortner.
Reaves, 66, is a retired case manager for federal bankruptcy court, where she worked with three federal judges. Reaves is not married and has two children. She has one grandchild and another on the way. Reaves said she had no political experience before she was elected to the council in 2016.
Early, 58, is a project manager for AT&T. He is married to Nam Early, and the two have two children, a grandchild and another grandchild due in December. Early said he has no past political experience.
Martin, 55, is the owner of a local landscaping company. He also drives a school bus for St. Clair County Schools in Springville. He has been married to Amy Martin for 34 years, and the two have three children and four grandchildren. Martin said he has no past political experience.
Attempts to reach Fortner were not successful.