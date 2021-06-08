Springville welcomes Monceaux as new varsity boys basketball coach

SPRINGVILLE — Former Clay-Chalkville head basketball coach Jeremy Monceaux will be stepping in as the new boys varsity head basketball coach and physical education teacher at Springville High School.
Monceaux's team went 22-5 last season and advanced to the regional finals. He previously worked as an assistant coach for multiple colleges including Faulkner University in Montgomery under Jim Sanderson and Campbellsville in Kentucky under former NBA player Keith Atkins.
“I’ve worked under some great coaches,” Monceaux said, “What helped the most with my college experience is just learning how to run a good program.”
Monceaux emphasized that the sense of community is what drew him to Springville.
“It’s just a special place,” he said, adding that he has always admired the support the residents of Springville show for their schools.
“Being part of that community was just a huge draw.”
Monceaux said that he looks forward to bringing in a lot of energy to the program and representing Springville “in everything that it's about.”
“My slogan for the program is ‘today matters’ and it's just about maximizing everything you do everyday,” Monceaux said.
He added that he hopes a positive energy and a new way of doing things will take their athletic program to the next level.
Springville’s basketball team has been practicing for almost two weeks now with the new head coach. Moncreaux emphasized that he has a hardworking and respectful group of guys because of the program former head coach Jeff Smith built for over 30 years.
“We’re not building from the ground up,” Monceaux said. “The foundation has already been laid; we’re just changing some of the wood that’s been used.”