Springville volleyball team makes presence felt in postseason with area title, subregion win

SPRINGVILLE -- The Springville Tigers claimed the Class 6A, Area 13 championship by defeating Southside in a semifinal and Pell City in the tournament final. The Tigers won the title match 3-0.
Slander Short and Kloey Daniel were named to the all-tournament team along with Bennett Patterson, who was selected MVP.
Patterson led her team on both offense and defense with 16 kills, 32 digs and three blocks for the tournament. Short trailed closely behind with 27 kills, five blocks and 21 digs.
Offensively, Daniel contributed 23 kills for the night along with five blocks.
On defense, Morgan Baswell recorded 62 assists, five digs and two aces.
The Tigers went on to defeat Woodlawn in yet another sweep (25-8, 25-12, 25-21) in a subregional Saturday.
Springville will advance to the regional tournament in Huntsville on Wednesday, Oct 21, when the Tigers will face off against Buckhorn.