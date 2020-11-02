Springville veteran Koplon ‘Bill’ Burttram celebrates 94th birthday (with photos)

SPRINGVILLE -- Springville World War II veteran Koplon “Bill” Burttram celebrated his 94th birthday at his home in Springville.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1926, in St. Clair County, where he grew up and lived for most of his life.
Buttram served in the Navy during World War II in its last couple of years. He was not old enough to enlist when the war first began but entered in as soon as he turned 18.
Together, Burttram and his late wife have three children, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Burttram’s family set up a drive-by birthday celebration for Burttram to give his friends and family a chance to ride by his house to honk and wave as a way to wish him a happy birthday.
Many also stopped by to talk and visit with him on his big day.
Paul Manning, chairman of the St. Clair County Commission, took some time to visit Burttram during his birthday celebration.
Manning said he has known Burttram and his wife for approximately 40 years and values the work Burttram has done for St. Clair County through the SCC Republican Party.
“It has been a privilege to be in the presence of an older friend that is 94 years of age that has meant so much to me throughout the years,” Manning said.
Burttram said that it felt, “pretty great,” to turn 94.