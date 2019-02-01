ODENVILLE - The Springville Lady Tigers took down the county competition this past week beating Ragland in semifinal action and beating Ashville in the tournament finals.
Springville 57
Ashville 36
Springville took an early 19-9 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The increased the lead to 28-15 at halftime and then went up 43-23 after three quarters of play. The final score was 57-36.
Leading Springville was Riley Barrett with 12 points. Abbie Talton pumped in 9 points while Bennett Patterson and Chrischandria James had 6 points each. Macy Freeman netted 5 points while Lexi Beatty totaled 4 points. Robin Russo, Makalyn Kyer Abbey Smith, and Tatum Bartlett all had 3 points. Bella Gray finished with one point.
Leading Ashville was Ryleigh Waid with 18 points. Kadie Kennedy added 6 points while Erika Williams pumped in 4 points. Meghan McCarthey, Sera Beth Potter and Porsche Woods had 2 points each.
Springville’s Riley Barrett was named tournament MVP. Joinging her on the All-Tournament Team included Macy Freeman, Abbey Smith, and Abbie Talton from Springville; Meghan McCarthy, Erika Williams, and Ryleigh Waid from Ashville; Diamond Mostella and Mya Carroll from Moody; Jayce Haynes and Kensley Harrell from SCCHS and Sammie Day-Jones from Ragland.
