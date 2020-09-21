Springville uses late surge to pull away, down Scottsboro 42-28

SPRINGVILLE -- In a game that was tight most of the way, Springville came up with the most answers late, and the result was a 42-28 victory over visiting Scottsboro on Friday.
Springville trailed 21-20 until quarterback Pearson Baldwin found wide receiver Gage Fredrick for 40 yards and a touchdown in the final period. Baldwin ran for a two-point conversion, giving the Tigers a 28-21 edge.
The Tigers later used back-to-back touchdowns to make it a three possession game with only two minutes to go.
The first score came on a 46-yard run by Baldwin. The second was the result of an interception by defensive back Johnny Wolf, who returned the ball 52 yards to pay dirt.
The teams went into halftime tied at 7-all. The Tigers’ first touchdown came on a 40-yard pass from Baldwin to Fredrick.
The Tigers put up the first touchdown of the second half after Baldwin recovered a Wildcat fumble at the Scottsboro 17-yard line and returned it for a touchdown.
Scottsboro, however, responded with a touchdown to pull even at 14-all.
The Tigers answered with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Baldwin to receiver JaVaris Branford. The PAT was no good, leaving the score at 20-14.
Scottsboro scored again to pull ahead 21-20.
Baldwin ended the night with 168 passing yards along with 138 rushing yards. Frederick also added two touchdowns and closed with 118 receiving yards.
The Tigers will host Fultondale on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.